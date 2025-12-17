Spain to launch climate shelter network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s prime minister has announced plans to establish a national network of climate shelters in public buildings to provide refuge from extreme heat before next summer.

The move was announced as Pedro Sanchez laid out a plan to address the impact of climate change during a conference in Madrid on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"Devastating droughts and heatwaves are no longer rare. Some summers, it's not separate waves we face, but one long heatwave stretching from June through August. This is now the new normal," he said.

Spain experienced its hottest summer and three heatwaves in 2025. A 16-day heatwave in August saw temperatures exceed 45C (113F), according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

As part of the national network of shelters, spaces to stay cool will be available to everyone, Sanchez said.

Shelters will be funded by the government in areas "that need them most, where the heat really hits people the hardest," he added.

The rollout will be in addition to existing networks already set up by regional governments including in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Murcia.

In Barcelona - the capital of the Catalonia region - about 400 climate shelters already exist in buildings including libraries, museums, sports facilities and shopping malls.

The air conditioned spaces, usually with seating and free water, are meant to provide people with a refuge from the heat, particularly those with health problems, older people, babies, and those with limited resources.

Sanchez also announced that the government would fund flood prevention plans in small towns, with €20m (£18m; $24m) also designated for fire prevention plans in small towns, as part of a state pact to address climate change.

The set of proposals are yet to be brought before the Congress of Deputies, lower house of Spain's Parliament. Sanchez has asked other political groups to contribute to the pact, saying it is "not an electoral weapon... it is a shield for Spain".

Heatwaves are becoming more common and intense due to human-caused climate change, according to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

More than 3,800 heat-related deaths were recorded in Spain amid searing temperatures this summer - 88% more than in 2024 - according to estimates by the Ministry of Health.

During 2025, Spain also experienced a devastating wildfire season, with over 400,000 hectares burned.

