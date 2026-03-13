Australia urges non-essential diplomats to leave Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has instructed non-essential diplomatic staff in Lebanon to leave the country due to the “deteriorating security situation” in the region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has directed the departure of non-essential Australian officials posted to Lebanon, due to the deteriorating security situation," the minister wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"A small number of Australian officials will remain in-country to provide consular support to Australians," she added.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has directed the departure of non-essential Australian officials posted to Lebanon, due to the deteriorating security situation. A small number of Australian officials will remain in-country to provide consular support to Australians.</p>— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenatorWong/status/2032352826937262229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 13, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

News.Az