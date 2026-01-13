Australian author Craig Silvey charged with child exploitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of Australia’s best-known authors, Craig Silvey, has appeared in court after being accused of distributing child exploitation material.

Detectives arrested Silvey on Monday following a search of his Fremantle home, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The father of three appeared in Fremantle Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing charges of possession and distribution of child exploitation material.

Silvey was not required to enter a plea. He remained expressionless throughout the hearing, spending much of the time in the dock looking down.

Magistrate Thomas Hall granted Mr Silvey bail, saying "imprisonment is a likely outcome", but he was not convicted at this stage.

He is not allowed to leave Western Australia or engage in any work involving children and can only use the internet for legal advice, banking and medical purposes.

Mr Silvey, 43, is most known for his book Jasper Jones, an award-winning modern Australian classic that sold half a million copies worldwide and was adapted into a movie.

He has won numerous accolades for other books including Rhubarb, Honeybee and Runt, a children's novel that was also made into a film.

His books have been popular with children and young adults, often delving into profound themes like racism, sexual identity and abuse, mostly featuring teenage protagonists.

Jasper Jones and Runt have been widely read in Australian schools as curriculum set texts.

As the patron of the City of Subiaco's Craig Silvey Award for Young Writers, Silvey is seen as a role model for budding young authors.

Silvey grew up in Dwellingup in Western Australia's south before moving up to Perth where he went to school, and now lives in Fremantle with his partner and three young daughters.

Silvey is set to next face court on February 10.

News.Az