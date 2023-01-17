Australian military personnel will deploy to the UK to train Ukrainian troops

Australian military personnel are set to be deployed to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian military, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said, News.az reports citing CNN.

While speaking in parliament, Wallace said that the UK will train another 20,000 Ukrainian troops in 2023.

“None of the international support is an attack on Russia, or NATO-orchestrated aggression, let alone a proxy war. At its heart, it is about helping Ukraine defend itself, upholding international law and restoring that country’s sovereignty,” Wallace said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it was planning to increase its armed forces to 1.5 million servicemen due to what Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the “proxy war” in Ukraine that the West is waging.

News.Az