Australian premier confirms general election set for May

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that the call for a general election is imminent, with voting set to take place in May.

In an interview with a local radio station, Albanese confirmed that while he is not announcing the election date today, he plans to do so soon, according to a transcript released by his office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Well, it will be in May, I can guarantee that. And it'll be called pretty imminently, I can assure you of that as well," he said.

Ahead of the election announcement, Albanese’s government passed a bill in the Senate on Wednesday night that includes new tax cuts as part of the federal budget, aiming to garner support from dissatisfied voters.

The government will reduce taxes by 5 Australian dollars ($3.14) a week starting in 2026, followed by a reduction of 10 Australian dollars ($6.29) a week beginning in 2027, as part of a cost-of-living relief package.

However, the opposition Liberal-National Coalition has vowed to repeal these measures and replace them with a fuel excise cut if they are elected, according to ABC News.

The general election will be held on or before May 17, with voters choosing new lawmakers for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Around 150 seats in the House of Representatives and 40 of the 76 Senate seats will be contested.

In the 2022 election, Albanese's Labor Party won 77 seats, while the opposition Liberal-National Coalition secured 58 seats.

