Two dead, 11 critically ill in Kent, UK meningitis outbreak
Two people have died from a meningitis outbreak, including a student from the University of Kent.
A further 11 people from the Canterbury area are currently in hospital and reported to be seriously ill. It is understood that most are aged between 18 and 21 and a number are students at the university, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Both people who have died in the "invasive" meningitis outbreak are believed to be aged between 18 and 21, while a University of Kent spokesperson confirmed one of the two was a student at the university.
More than 30,000 students, staff and their families are being contacted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to inform them of the situation.
A UKHSA spokesperson said it was arranging antibiotics for some students in the Canterbury area following the outbreak, and that the specific strain of the disease has not been identified.
A letter from the UKHSA to University of Kent students and staff, seen by the BBC, said people living and working in certain blocks in the campus should receive antibiotics "without delay".
In a statement, the university said: "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.
"We are working closely with public health teams and are in touch with staff and students to ensure they get the advice and support they need."
The BBC understands the outbreak is thought to be linked to a social event in Canterbury, which some of those who fell ill attended.
Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing those affected to identify close contacts, a spokesperson said.
Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis include:
- a high temperature
- cold hands and feet
- vomiting
- confusion
- breathing quickly
- muscle and joint pain
- pale, mottled or blotchy skin (this may be harder to see on brown or black skin)
- spots or a rash (this may be harder to see on brown or black skin)
- headache
- a stiff neck
- a dislike of bright lights
- being very sleepy or difficult to wake
- fits (seizures)
By Ulviyya Salmanli