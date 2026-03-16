North Korean parents oppose custom school uniforms

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North Korean authorities are carrying out daily inspections of school uniform production and distribution in preparation for the 2026 academic year starting in April. However, a policy mandating made-to-measure uniforms has sparked complaints from parents struggling with the associated costs.

Officials in each district of Chongjin are checking the status of uniform production and supply between factories and schools on a daily basis, News.Az reports, citing Daily NK.

“In this climate, parents are voicing frustration over the introduction of the ‘three-measurement sizing system,’ which now factors in waist measurements in addition to height and chest size,” the source said.

North Korea introduced the three-measurement system last year, expanding on the previous two-measurement standard, and rolled it out across all school uniform factories nationwide. The stated goal is to ensure students wear uniforms that fit their bodies precisely.

Uniform inspections put financial pressure on North Korean families

“In the past, wearing a slightly oversized uniform wasn’t seen as a major problem,” the source said, “but these days, students who show up in uniforms that are too big get flagged during clothing inspections by the Korean Children’s Union or the Socialist Patriotic Youth League.”

Parents, however, are not convinced. “The state says a well-fitted uniform looks smarter, but parents don’t care about how smart it looks,” the source said. “These are children who grow by the day. Parents just want to dress them in something with a little room to grow, and they are frustrated that the government is prioritizing appearance.”

The core concern is durability. Because children in their growth years can shoot up quickly in both height and weight, a precisely fitted uniform can become too small within months, forcing parents to buy a new one outright. Elementary school uniforms cost around 13,000 North Korean won (approximately $1.50 USD at informal exchange rates), while middle and high school uniforms run about 15,000 North Korean won (around $1.75 USD), sums that weigh heavily on lower-income households.

“Parents want to get uniforms with a little extra room so they last longer,” the source said. “But because the state requires a proper fit, families who can’t afford it have no choice but to spend the money on a new uniform.”

To cope, families with multiple children pass uniforms down from older siblings to younger ones, and neighbors regularly exchange outgrown uniforms in informal community sharing arrangements. Families with elementary-age children are said to be especially proactive, deliberately seeking out uniforms one size larger than needed and identifying neighbors in advance who might pass one along when the time comes.

News.Az