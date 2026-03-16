The Stargate groups are now said to be led by former Intel executive, Sachin Katti, who was previously appointed as OpenAI's infrastructure chief in November. The group leaders previously reported to OpenAI's President Greg Brockman.
OpenAI reportedly to appoint new Stargate leaders
- 16 Mar 2026 18:39
- 16 Mar 2026 18:44
- 1052156
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/openai-reportedly-to-appoint-new-stargate-leaders Copied
Photo credit: marketing4ecommerce.net
OpenAI Inc. has appointed new leaders for its Stargate computing project after deciding to rent more artificial intelligence servers from other cloud providers instead of constructing its own data centers.
The AI company has split the Stargate project into three groups: one will focus on the technical design of the data centers, another will handle partnerships with other companies, including cloud providers and chipmakers, and the third will manage the "on-the-ground" operations of the facilities for OpenAI's use, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli