Oscars 2026: Complete list of winners
Hollywood's top talent has been recognized with the most prestigious awards in the film industry, the Oscars.
One Battle After Another led the way with six wins, while Hamnet's Jessie Buckley and Sinners' Michael B Jordan scooped the top acting honours, News.Az repors, citing foreign media.
See the full list of winners and nominees below.
- WINNER: One Battle After Another
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actress
- WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best actor
- WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best supporting actress
- WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
- WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best director
- WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
- WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best international feature
- WINNER: Sentimental Value
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary feature
- WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best original screenplay
- WINNER: Sinners - Ryan Coogler
- Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
- WINNER: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Bugonia - Will Tracy
- Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
- Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original song
- WINNER: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
- Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
- I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
- Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best original score
- WINNER: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
- Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet - Max Richter
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Best cinematography
- WINNER: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
- Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso
Best film editing
- WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
- F1 - Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners - Michael P Shawver
Best sound
- WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Best visual effects
- WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
- Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
- The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin
Best production design
- WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
- Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
- WINNER: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
- Hamnet - Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
- Sinners - Francine Maisler
- The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
Best make-up and hairstyling
- WINNER: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best costume design
- WINNER: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott
- Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz
- Sinners - Ruth E Carter
Best animated short
- WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best live action short
- WINNER (TIED): The Singers
- WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
Best documentary short
- WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
By Ulviyya Salmanli