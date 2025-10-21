Yandex metrika counter

Australian scientists discover almond-sized crab and tiny lantern shark

Photo: CSIRO/Cindy Bessey

Australian researchers have uncovered two previously unknown deep-sea creatures: a semi-transparent crab no larger than an almond and a tiny, bioluminescent lantern shark.

The discoveries were made during a late-2022 research expedition by CSIRO in the Gascoyne Marine Park, located roughly 20 km (12 miles) off the coast of Western Australia, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Australia, recognized as one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, hosts over a million species, many of which exist nowhere else on the planet.

But - like much of the globe - large swathes of its water remain unexplored, and the animal and plant life within them unknown to science.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

