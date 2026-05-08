US senator seeks Iran war stop amid energy price spike

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U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday called for an immediate end to the U.S. war with Iran, citing the strain that rising fuel prices are placing on American families.

Sanders said gasoline prices have sharply increased since the conflict began on Feb. 28 under President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

"Since Trump launched the war on Iran, gas prices have jumped from $2.98 to $4.55 a gallon. Working families can’t afford that," Sanders wrote on US social media company X.

"We need to invest in the needs of the American people, not spend billions on an unconstitutional war. This war must end now."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliation from Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The war is currently on a halt and efforts to end it permanently continue with Pakistan's mediation.

News.Az