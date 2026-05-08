Kenya investigates gold mine collapse killing 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kenya announced on Friday that it has launched investigations following a gold mine collapse that killed at least 15 people.

The incident occurred at an informal artisanal site in Rumos Hills, in Kenya's northwestern part, on Thursday evening, when a large stone fell and collapsed a section of the mine, burying workers alive, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen issued a warning against illegal gold mining in West Pokot County, particularly commercial operations conducted without a license.

Murkomen has also instructed security agencies to arrest individuals engaging in unlicensed commercial mining, stressing that those involved will be prosecuted.

The crackdown follows a series of fatal mine collapses in areas in northwest Kenya, which have raised urgent safety and environmental degradation concerns.

Several community members engage in informal artisanal gold mining as a primary or supplementary livelihood, often without the necessary technical skills or safety equipment.

Driven by limited employment opportunities, residents often resort to mining in hazardous conditions to evade authorities.

News.Az