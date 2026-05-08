India orders antitrust probe into liquor giant Pernod's dealing with retailers

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India's antitrust watchdog on Friday ordered an investigation into French liquor group ​Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), opens new tab over alleged exclusive deals with retailers to promote its brands at the ‌expense of rivals, a regulatory order showed.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been reviewing allegations since 2024 that Pernod, whose brands include Chivas Regal and Absolut vodka, colluded with retailers in New Delhi to boost its market share , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The ​complaint alleges that Pernod provided $24 million in corporate guarantees to its bankers in 2021 ​to help city retailers secure loans, with retailers in turn ensuring 35% of ⁠the stock in their shops comprised Pernod brands.

The CCI said it found merit in the ​allegations, noting in its order that "the non-dealing in the product of the competitors ... is likely to result ​in distortion of demand by way of moving retail demand away from the competing brands."

Pernod did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The allegations were made by an individual identified only by the first name Mohit, ​who has a record of taking up public interest litigations.

The case adds to challenges for Pernod in ​India, its largest market by sales volume. The company competes with Diageo (DGE.L), opens new tab among others in the market and ‌reported sales ⁠of 274.45 billion rupees ($3 billion) in 2024-25.

A Pernod India office was raided in 2024 in a separate antitrust case. The company is also contesting a $250 million federal tax demand and faces another probe into alleged violations of New Delhi's liquor policy, which it denies.

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The CCI's investigation unit ​will now examine the case ​in detail, a ⁠process that can take months before a final order.

Friday's order referred to a 2021 internal Pernod email in which executives discussed gaining a "strategic advantage" across ​New Delhi zones and providing 23 million euros ($27 million) in support to ​retailers bidding ⁠for licences.

The CCI said this amounted to distorting retail demand to benefit Pernod.

"Such an action is likely to result in restriction of choice to end consumers rather than benefit them in any manner," CCI ⁠said ​in its order.

An internal probe by Pernod later found senior ​executives at its India unit had violated the law by colluding with retailers in New Delhi, even as the company has ​denied wrongdoing in court and publicly, Reuters reported in 2024.

News.Az