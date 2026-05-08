Ukrainian Magura naval drone found off Greece by fishermen

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Officials confirmed on Friday that the unmanned marine vehicle found Thursday off southern Lefkada in the Ionian Sea is a Ukrainian Magura V3.

The discovery triggered a multi-agency response involving Greek authorities and the Ministry of National Defense, News.Az reports, citing Ekathimerini.

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Initial findings indicate that the unmanned vessel contained detonators but no explosives, easing early concerns that led to the deployment of explosive ordnance disposal specialists from the Land Mine Clearance Battalion (TENX).

Authorities are currently examining several scenarios regarding the drone’s purpose. One line of inquiry considers the possibility that it may have been used in drug trafficking operations, potentially as a tool for smugglers.

Investigators have also not ruled out a connection to planned attacks targeting vessels linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which is used to transport Russian oil while circumventing Western sanctions.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent months. In December, the Russian tanker Qendil was targeted in an attack, while in March the Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz suffered significant damage following an explosion southeast of Malta.

The Magura V3 drone was first discovered by fishermen near Cape Doukato inside a coastal cave, with its engine reportedly still running. The black vessel was equipped with advanced technology, including antennas and communications systems, prompting immediate concern.

The fishermen secured the craft and towed it to the port of Vasiliki, where it was handed over to the Greek Coast Guard.

An investigation is ongoing.

News.Az