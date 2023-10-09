AZAL cancels flight scheduled for October 10 on Baku-Tel-Aviv-Baku route

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) flight on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route scheduled for October 10 has been canceled due to the unstable situation and rocket assaults in Israel, including in the area of the "Ben Gurion" International Airport, News.az reports.

Passengers of flights purchased before October 7, with flight dates from October 8 to November 1, are allowed to be refunded or rebooked for any other dates within the "involuntary" procedure, including November 30, 2023.

In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers will be notified accordingly.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call centre of Azerbaijan Airlines at callcenter@azal.az.

