Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Airlines cancels additional flights amid Middle East tensions

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan Airlines cancels additional flights amid Middle East tensions
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)

In light of recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace in several countries due to security concerns, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of additional flights scheduled for June 13, 2025, News.Az reports.

The affected routes are as follows:

  • Baku – Lahore – Baku
    Flight J2 145/146

  • Baku – Mumbai – Baku
    Flight J2 059/060

  • Baku – Dammam – Baku
    Flight J2 8205/8206

AZAL emphasized that ensuring the safety of its passengers and flights remains its highest priority. The airline is actively monitoring the regional situation and will continue to provide timely updates regarding any further changes to its schedule.

For additional information passengers can contact the airline by email at callcenter@azal.az.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      