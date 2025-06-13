Azerbaijan Airlines cancels additional flights amid Middle East tensions

The affected routes are as follows:

Baku – Lahore – Baku

Flight J2 145/146

Baku – Mumbai – Baku

Flight J2 059/060

Baku – Dammam – Baku

Flight J2 8205/8206

AZAL emphasized that ensuring the safety of its passengers and flights remains its highest priority. The airline is actively monitoring the regional situation and will continue to provide timely updates regarding any further changes to its schedule.

For additional information passengers can contact the airline by email at callcenter@azal.az.