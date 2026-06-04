China bans entry to 4 New Zealand lawmakers

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has prohibited four lawmakers from New Zealand from entering the country after they made a visit to Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing Radio New Zealand.

The Parliament’s clerk notified National Party MP Maureen Pugh, Labour MP Duncan Webb, ACT Party MP Laura McClure, and New Zealand First MP David Wilson that Chinese authorities have imposed a one-year entry ban covering China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The restriction follows their participation in a five-day cross-party parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in May.

According to the report, the Chinese Embassy stated that the sanctions could potentially be reduced or lifted if the lawmakers issue an apology.

In response, New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry said the country would continue to support “trade, economic, cultural and indigenous exchanges” with Taiwan for the benefit of New Zealanders, while also noting that the lawmakers were not acting as official representatives of the government during their visit to Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has directed officials to raise the matter with Chinese counterparts and to express concern regarding the imposed travel bans.

A spokesperson for Peters said in a statement: “In the context of that long history, the Minister was surprised to learn that China has taken a decision to, for the first time, impose travel bans on New Zealand MPs as a result of travel to Taiwan.”

The spokesperson further added: “New Zealand has maintained its One China policy for over half a century. New Zealand MPs have visited Taiwan for decades and such visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand's One China policy.”

News.Az