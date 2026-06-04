Where is the $400 million Congress approved for Ukraine?

Where is the $400 million Congress approved for Ukraine?

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A mysterious multi-month delay on a massive US military aid package for Ukraine is finally drawing answers from top officials in Washington, but key details remain under wraps.

During a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, June 3, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked intense curiosity by teasing that major news regarding the delayed funds would be dropping "pretty soon." While Rubio kept further details tightly classified, his comments hint at a resolution to a growing political standoff over American military support, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The controversy centers on a $400 million aid package that was fully approved by Congress to support Ukraine's defense. Despite the legislative green light, the weapons and cash never made it to the front lines, remaining locked up deep inside the Pentagon for months.

The gridlock triggered fierce blowback from lawmakers on Capitol Hill:

The Accusation: In late April, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell publicly blasted the Pentagon for intentionally dragging its feet on the aid.

The Silence: Committee members demanded answers from the Department of Defense's analytical division but were met with total radio silence.

A sudden breakthrough?

Following months of zero explanations and mounting pressure from both sides of the aisle, a sudden breakthrough occurred alongside Rubio's comments.

During a separate congressional hearing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the logjam had finally broken. "The funds were released as of yesterday," Hegseth testified, confirming that the money is finally in motion.

While the Pentagon's sudden reversal answers when the money will flow, Washington is still waiting to hear why the critical wartime funding was quietly held back for so long.

News.Az