Azerbaijan Airlines resumes Baku-Tel Aviv flights
Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has announced the resumption of flights between Baku and Tel Aviv, effective from November 30.

The flights will operate daily, providing travelers with convenient options between Azerbaijan's capital and Israel, News.Az reports, citing AZAL's press service.

Tickets are available for purchase through multiple channels, including the official AZAL website ( www.azal.az ), the airline's mobile app, at ticket offices, and accredited travel agencies.

Azerbaijan Airlines canceled flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on September 24 due to recent events in Israel and security concerns.

