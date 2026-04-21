Man charged with murder in Barnwell County shooting
Source: Reuters
A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Snelling.
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the town limits of Snelling on Sunday for a report of a shooting, News.az reports.
According to authorities, deputies located a male with a gunshot wound upon arrival.
The victim was transported to the Barnwell Bamberg Emergency Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.
Justin Lee Satterthwaite was charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
By Faig Mahmudov