Amazon invests $100B to boost Anthropic partnership

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On April 20, 2026, Amazon.com Inc announced an enhanced partnership with Anthropic, committing over $100 billion to Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next decade.

This investment will focus on developing and deploying Amazon's proprietary silicon, Trainium, alongside millions of Graviton CPU cores to optimize performance and cost-efficiency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

What's behind the news?

The partnership between Amazon and Anthropic marks a significant step in the tech giant's strategy to enhance its cloud computing capabilities. The collaboration includes a substantial financial commitment, with Anthropic set to receive up to 5 gigawatts of power for training its AI models. This move is expected to bolster Amazon's AWS offerings, especially with the anticipated operational capacity of Trainium3 within the year. The agreement also aims to expand Anthropic’s Claude platform, enhancing its international inference capabilities across Asia and Europe, thereby catering to a growing global customer base.

Amazon.com Inc is a leading online retailer and marketplace for third-party sellers, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.67 trillion. The company operates primarily in the Consumer Cyclical sector, generating around 74% of its revenue from retail-related activities, 17% from AWS, and 9% from advertising services. The international segments contribute 22% of total revenue, with significant operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

How is AMZN valued?

Currently, GF Value™ data is not available for Amazon. However, the company's P/E ratio of 34.63 indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for its earnings, reflecting confidence in its growth prospects. This P/E ratio is close to its one-year high of 36.37, suggesting that the stock may be approaching a peak valuation. For more detailed insights, visit the AMZN stock page.

News.Az