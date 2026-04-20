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The UN and its Security Council have agreed to support Haiti, which is largely controlled by violent gangs, with an international security force.

But few peacekeepers have been on the ground, and they have not been able to restore order in the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first country to send forces to Haiti was Kenya, but that operation failed and was replaced by a voluntary international security force in 2023. The mandate was changed again last fall to apply to a force that would focus on countering the dominance of criminal groups, called the gang suppression force (GSF).

The goal is a force of 5,500 soldiers from several countries. The first troops from Chad arrived on April 1.

News.Az