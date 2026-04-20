Yandex metrika counter

Gunshots near Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, Canadian tourist killed - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Gunshots near Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, Canadian tourist killed - VIDEO

**

23:28

A shooting occurred on Monday at the Teotihuacan pyramids, a well-known tourist and archaeological site near Mexico City, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      