Gunshots near Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, Canadian tourist killed - VIDEO

A Canadian tourist was killed and four others wounded by gunshots at Mexico's Teotihuacán ruins, one of the country's top tourist destinations, in an uncommon outbreak of violence, according to local security officials.

Two other visitors were injured from falls, the State of Mexico’s security ministry said in a statement, which added that a lone shooter opened fire from atop a major pyramid at the site and then took his own life, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Teotihuacán, a short day trip north of the Mexican capital, is the country’s second-most visited ancient site, attracting more than 1.6 million visitors last year.

President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the deadly incident in a post on X.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply saddens us. I extend my heartfelt sympathy to those affected and their families,” she wrote, adding that she has ordered an investigation into the deadly shooting.