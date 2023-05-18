Azerbaijan and EBRD discuss infrastructure projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev has met with Ekaterina Miroshnik, Director for infrastructure in Eurasia of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the sidelines of the 32nd EBRD Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with EBRD was underlined with information provided about the country’s socio-economic development priorities, infrastructure projects.

The two discussed EBRD’s participation in the public-private sector partnership and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

News.Az