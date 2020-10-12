Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund opens additional bank accounts

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund has opened additional bank accounts, the Defense Ministry said Monday.  

Considering the numerous requests received by the Ministry of Defense from our compatriots living abroad, about the provision of financial support to the Azerbaijan Army in the bank accounts of the Armed Forces Relief Fund in the İnternational Bank were added accounts in Turkish lira and British pound.

