Iran FM to embark on regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia

Iran FM to embark on regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will embark on a three-leg regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at what Tehran describes as securing a lasting end to US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Heading a delegation, Araghchi will depart Tehran late on Friday for Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow, News.Az reported, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The visit is expected to focus on consultations and talks regarding recent regional developments, as well as the latest situation surrounding what Iran describes as the US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic, which began in late February.

The announcement comes after Araghchi held talks with Pakistani officials earlier on Friday.

News.Az