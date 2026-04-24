Iran FM to embark on regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will embark on a three-leg regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at what Tehran describes as securing a lasting end to US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Heading a delegation, Araghchi will depart Tehran late on Friday for Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow, News.Az reported, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The visit is expected to focus on consultations and talks regarding recent regional developments, as well as the latest situation surrounding what Iran describes as the US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic, which began in late February.
The announcement comes after Araghchi held talks with Pakistani officials earlier on Friday.