Azerbaijan, Asian Development Bank discuss COP29 preparations

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Director General of the Central and West Asia Regional Department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Eugene Zhukov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az