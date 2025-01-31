Azerbaijan backs enhanced cooperation within BSEC, says FM

Azerbaijan backs enhanced cooperation within BSEC, says FM

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Lazar Comanescu, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-BSEC cooperation, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Organization in the first half of 2025, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Jeyhun Bayramov noted that BSEC is one of the important platforms for promoting regional cooperation, and emphasized that Azerbaijan supports further strengthening of existing cooperation within the Organization.Azerbaijan's initiatives in regional economic, trade, energy security, transport, communications, and tourism were discussed, particularly highlighting the "green energy" corridor project connecting the Caspian-Black-Mediterranean seas regions and efforts to develop the "Middle Corridor" as key directions.The sides reviewed matters of increasing joint efforts within the organization's working groups on energy, good governance, and other areas.The parties discussed Azerbaijan's presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), emphasizing the importance of key decisions made at this prestigious event held in Azerbaijan last year regarding new climate finance targets, carbon markets, and the Loss and Damage Fund, as well as the importance of joint action on climate activities within BSEC.Regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az