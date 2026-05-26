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Azerbaijan sends exports to Armenia through official customs process

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Azerbaijan sends exports to Armenia through official customs process
Credit: Trend

Meanwhile, it is reported that the goods, consisting of “extruded polystyrene foam panels for thermal insulation of buildings and structures” weighing 1 ton 497 kilograms and valued at $5,911.21, were shipped to the Republic of Armenia after undergoing the relevant customs procedures.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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