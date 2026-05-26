Azerbaijan sends exports to Armenia through official customs process
- 1061476
- Azerbaijan
-
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-sends-exports-to-armenia-through-official-customs-process Copied
Credit: Trend
On May 26, goods produced in Azerbaijan were exported to Armenia, according to the State Customs Service, News.Az reports, citing Trend.
Meanwhile, it is reported that the goods, consisting of “extruded polystyrene foam panels for thermal insulation of buildings and structures” weighing 1 ton 497 kilograms and valued at $5,911.21, were shipped to the Republic of Armenia after undergoing the relevant customs procedures.
By Ulviyya Salmanli