UK imposes sanctions on Russian cryptocurrency networks

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On Tuesday, Britain imposed sanctions on Russia-linked cryptocurrency platforms, banks, and financial networks accused of helping bypass sanctions, freezing their assets and prohibiting UK firms from processing payments or maintaining correspondent banking relationships with them.

The measures focus on what London described as "shadow financial ​systems" underpinning Russia's war economy, including the Kremlin-backed A7 network, which it said had been ​used to route funds, finance procurement and exploit foreign banking systems to evade ⁠restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The package also targets crypto exchanges and entities operating Russia-focused platforms, including a Kyrgyz bank ​and multiple firms registered in jurisdictions including Georgia and the United Arab Emirates, alongside individuals tied ​to the network.

Britain said it was "tracking down and shutting off" payment routes fuelling Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to act fast and decisively, alongside our allies, to expose, disrupt and dismantle these ​networks, and ensure those enabling Russia's aggression face consequences," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in ​a statement.

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Among those sanctioned was ‌Huobi Global ⁠S.A., one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, founded in China in 2013 and now known as HTX.

Britain's sanctions list said Huobi was involved in providing funds, economic resources, goods or technology to individuals and entities in Russia's financial sector.

A spokesperson for HTX said in an email: "Regulatory compliance ​remains our absolute top ​priority at HTX. ⁠We proactively monitor and strictly adhere to regulatory frameworks in all jurisdictions where we operate globally, including the UK."

The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's markets ​regulator, filed a lawsuit against HTX last October, accusing it of unlawfully promoting ​crypto asset ⁠services to British consumers.

The FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes nearly a week after Britain said it would defer a ban on imports of diesel and jet fuel derived ⁠from ​Russian crude refined in third countries to ease supply pressures, ​a decision it said was a phased approach rather than any easing of sanctions.

News.Az