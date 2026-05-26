Norway to provide over $45M for Ukraine’s winter energy support

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Norway and the European Union have signed an agreement valued at over NOK 400 million aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s energy system ahead of winter.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Norway is allocating NOK 425 million (about US$45.8 million) for the development of renewable energy sources, battery storage systems and decentralised energy systems to make Ukraine's power grid less vulnerable, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

The funds will be channelled through the EU to help Ukraine modernise its infrastructure.

"Ukraine must get through another winter while building an energy system that is less vulnerable to new attacks," Eide said.

In late 2025, Norway's government said that Norway's total financial support for Ukraine will have exceeded €19.4 billion by the end of 2026.

In late March, it was reported that Ukrainian and Norwegian companies will receive NOK 93 million, or €8 million, in support from the Norwegian government for pilot projects in renewable energy and medicine supplies.

News.Az