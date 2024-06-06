Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission holds 14th meeting in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus has held its 14th meeting in Minsk.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, brought together heads and authorized representatives of the relevant government agencies of the two countries.During the meeting, the parties underscored that Azerbaijan and Belarus enjoy high level of mutually beneficial partnership in various domains. They hailed the dynamic development of bilateral relations thanks to the active political dialogue, close contacts and joint efforts of the presidents of the two countries. In this regard, the sides highlighted the significance of the recent state visit of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Azerbaijan.The sides explored the current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, with special focus on the implementation of the agreements and tasks of the heads of state in the areas of economic and trade, investment, industry and agriculture, as well as education and joint activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.The parties reiterated their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue across a whole range of mutually beneficial cooperation.Following the meeting, Ali Ahmadov and Igor Petrishenko signed the protocol of the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, as well as the updated roadmap for the development of cooperation between the two countries for 2024-2025.

News.Az