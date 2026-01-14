Azerbaijan boosts wind, solar power production

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s total electricity production rose by 262.3 million kWh (0.9%), reaching 28,657.5 million kWh.

During this period, thermal power plants (TPPs) produced 24,823.4 million kWh, marking a 1.14% increase, while hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated 2,842.5 million kWh, News.Az reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

Electricity from other sources totaled 991.6 million kWh, reflecting an 18% increase. This included 169.7 million kWh from wind power plants (WPPs), 599.8 million kWh from solar power plants (SPPs), and 222.1 million kWh from the solid household waste incineration plant, which fell 4.47%.

Compared to 2024, generation from wind and solar power plants increased by 162.3 million kWh, a 26.7% rise, reaching a total of 769.5 million kWh, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing focus on renewable energy sources.

News.Az