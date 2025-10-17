Azerbaijan’s electricity production rises to 21.8 billion kWh in nine months

During this period, electricity generation at thermal power plants (TPPs) amounted to 18,659.6 million kWh, at hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) to 2,414.3 million kWh, and from other sources to 724.8 million kWh, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

In particular, 30.5 million kWh of electricity was generated at wind power plants (WPPs), 511.0 million kWh at solar power plants (SPPs), and 183.3 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation from renewable energy sources increased by 64.5 million kWh, reaching 3,139.1 million kWh.

Over the nine-month period, Azerenerji OJSC generated 19,520.7 million kWh of electricity (including 17,070.6 million kWh at TPPs, 2,401.1 million kWh at HPPs, and 49.0 million kWh at SPPs). Azerishig OJSC produced 21.5 million kWh at WPPs, while independent power producers generated 2,256.5 million kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity imports totaled 145.4 million kWh, while exports reached 989.6 million kWh.