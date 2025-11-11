Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan boxing team shines at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games with six medals

Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee


The boxing competitions at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have concluded, with the Azerbaijan national team securing an impressive six-medal haul, including one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Seyidjamshid Jafarov (80 kg) claimed the championship title, defeating Sultan Osmanlı of Türkiye in a thrilling final by a 4:1 decision (28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27). His victory earned Azerbaijan its first gold medal of the Games, and the national anthem was played in Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Nargiz Zeynalova (54 kg) and Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) both took silver medals, while Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) also earned silver after withdrawing from his final match due to injury; he had been scheduled to face Madiyar Daniyarov of Uzbekistan.

The team’s overall medal tally was rounded out with bronze medals from Fatima Mahdiyeva (65 kg) and Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg), marking a successful conclusion to the Games for Azerbaijan’s boxing squad.


