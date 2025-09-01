News.az
Tag:
Islamic Solidarity Games
President Aliyev awards Azerbaijani athletes for success at Islamic Solidarity Games
26 Nov 2025-16:54
Azerbaijani athletes win 59 medals at ISG Riyadh 2025
21 Nov 2025-20:19
Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball team crowned Islamic Games champions
20 Nov 2025-10:26
Azerbaijani female wrestler wins Islamic Solidarity Games gold
20 Nov 2025-09:52
Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters win three medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
15 Nov 2025-10:18
Azerbaijani table tennis players claim bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
13 Nov 2025-17:02
Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 Nov 2025-22:30
Azerbaijani weightlifter bags two silver medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 Nov 2025-17:49
Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final
12 Nov 2025-16:25
Azerbaijan boxing team shines at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games with six medals
11 Nov 2025-11:50
