Barcelona seek quick La Liga recovery after Atletico defeat ahead of Espanyol derby

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FC Barcelona will look to bounce back quickly from a damaging midweek defeat in the UEFA Champions League as they prepare for a crucial La Liga derby against RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona’s 2-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday has left coach Hansi Flick facing a challenging balancing act between domestic priorities and European ambitions, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Despite the setback, Barcelona remain in a strong position in La Liga, sitting seven points clear of Real Madrid with eight matches remaining. However, that lead could be reduced to four points if Madrid secure a win against Girona ahead of the weekend.

Champions League setback adds pressure

The defeat to Atletico Madrid has complicated Barcelona’s European campaign, leaving them with a difficult task in the return leg at the Metropolitano Stadium next week. The result has also increased pressure on Flick’s squad to respond immediately in domestic competition.

In an ideal scenario, the Barcelona manager would rotate his squad ahead of the derby, but injuries and fitness concerns have limited his options.

Midfield concerns mount for Barcelona

Barcelona’s midfield remains a key area of concern. Pedri was substituted at half-time against Atletico due to muscle fatigue, while Marc Bernal is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has only just returned to full training and is not yet match fit.

“We’ll see how he feels after training and how he feels tomorrow,” Flick said, indicating uncertainty over his availability.

Other options include Gavi, who is gradually returning from a knee injury, and Eric Garcia, who filled a holding midfield role in midweek. Fermin Lopez is also expected to feature after limited minutes in the previous match.

Attack options limited by injury

Barcelona are also dealing with a setback in attack, with Raphinha sidelined due to a hamstring injury. This further restricts Flick’s ability to rotate his starting line-up.

Young star Lamine Yamal is likely to start, with Flick suggesting he remains a key part of the team’s plans.

“It’s always better for him to start and then we’ll see,” the coach said, leaving the final decision open.

Title race and priorities

Despite Barcelona’s strong position in La Liga, Flick made it clear that the Champions League remains the club’s primary objective.

“La Liga is what gets us into the Champions League, but the dream for every coach, player and fan is to win the Champions League,” he said.

“We have to do our job in La Liga, but the most important thing is to win the Champions League.”

Espanyol aim to disrupt Barcelona title bid

Espanyol head into the derby in poor form, having failed to win since before Christmas. Their 2026 campaign has seen five draws and eight defeats in 13 matches, dropping them from fifth place to mid-table.

However, derby matches often defy form, and Espanyol will be eager to derail Barcelona’s title push in front of a home crowd.

With both pride and crucial points at stake, the Camp Nou clash could prove pivotal for Barcelona as they attempt to maintain momentum in La Liga while keeping their Champions League hopes alive.

News.Az