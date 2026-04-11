Brittney Griner signs major deal with Sun

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Brittney Griner is set for another major chapter in her career, as the WNBA star finalizes a seven-figure deal to join the Connecticut Sun, according to multiple reports.

The move comes at a pivotal moment — both for Griner and the franchise, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Sun are entering their final season in Connecticut before relocating to Houston in 2027 — a city that holds personal significance for Griner, who was born there and played college basketball at Baylor University.

While contract details remain undisclosed, the signing signals clear intent: the Sun are aiming to stay competitive while transitioning into a new era.

Griner’s arrival follows a difficult campaign with the Atlanta Dream, where she experienced career lows in multiple categories, including:

Minutes: 20.8

Points: 9.8

Rebounds: 5.2

Blocks: 1.2

By the end of the season, she had moved to a bench role — a rare shift for one of the league’s most dominant centers.

Now, the move to Connecticut offers a chance to reset and reestablish her impact.

Despite recent struggles, Griner remains one of the most accomplished players in WNBA history:

10-time All-Star

6-time All-WNBA selection

2-time Defensive Player of the Year

8-time blocks leader

2-time scoring champion

She began her career with the Phoenix Mercury, who selected her No. 1 overall in 2013. Just one year later, she helped deliver a championship — cementing her status as a franchise icon.

In Connecticut, Griner joins a roster blending experience with emerging talent. The team is building around young players such as:

Leila Lacan

Saniya Rivers

Aneesah Morrow

Along with recent additions like Diamond Miller and Aaliyah Edwards, the Sun appear to be assembling a roster capable of competing now while preparing for the future.

Griner’s journey over the past few years has extended far beyond the court.

She missed the 2022 season after being wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly 10 months, before returning to professional basketball and continuing her international success as a three-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

This deal isn’t just another signing — it’s a high-stakes gamble with major upside.

For the Sun, Griner brings leadership, experience, and star power during a transitional period. For Griner, it’s an opportunity to prove she still belongs among the league’s elite.

News.Az