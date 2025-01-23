Azerbaijan, BP discuss diversification of joint activity directions

Photo: Official X account of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting was also attended by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, News.Az reports.“Within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we had the pleasure of meeting with Gordon Birrell, BP’s Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.“Our discussions focused on bp’s active role in the energy transition, its productive cooperation with our country, and the diversification of directions for joint activities,” he added.

News.Az