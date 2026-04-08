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The government has approved a solar energy project in Lincolnshire, which is set to become the UK's largest in terms of power generation.

The Springwell Solar Farm, an 800-megawatt development, will feature battery storage and grid connection infrastructure in North Kesteven, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Developers claim it could power over 180,000 homes annually, equivalent to half the households across Lincolnshire.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “We are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control to protect the British people and bring down bills for good.

“It is crucial we learn the lessons of the conflict in the Middle East – solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available and is how we get off the rollercoaster of international fossil fuel markets and secure our own energy independence.”

Springwell is the 25th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the Government since it came into office, which it says together will provide enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 12.5 million homes.

It comes alongside recent measures to roll out plug-in solar in -pays-850m-to-dead-claimants-in-major-errorstores, fitting solar on homes as standard and fast-tracking the next renewables auction to July this year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed renewables generated a record share of the UK’s electricity in 2025, according to provisional figures from the Energy Department (Desnz).

News.Az