Iran seeks Bitcoin for oil ships passing through Hormuz: FT

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Following the two-week ceasefire agreed upon between the United States and Iran, Iranian leaders have unveiled a Bitcoin-based strategy to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz while permitting oil tankers to resume regular passage through the vital waterway.

The Iranian government will levy a fee of $1 per every barrel of oil that passes through the strait, and the fee will have to be paid in Bitcoin, according to a Wednesday report in the Financial Times, News.Az reports.

Every ship seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will have to email Iranian authorities about the contents of its cargo, then wait for approval. Upon receiving the green light, the ship’s operators will have “a few seconds” to send a Bitcoin payment to an Iran-controlled wallet.

Such a system will ensure the fees “can’t be traced or confiscated due to sanctions,” an Iranian official told the Financial Times.

Iran says the system is intended to ensure weapons aren’t sent through the Strait during the two week period in which the United States and Iran have just agreed to cease hostilities. The conditions and logistics of the Hormuz toll were determined by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the United States and Israel launched attacks on the nation in late February. Roughly a third of the world’s crude oil supply passes through the narrow waterway every year, and the ongoing war has sent oil prices skyrocketing.

Other oil exporters in the region, however, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, are likely to balk at the notion of Iran controlling the shared Strait for an extended period.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump told ABC News he hoped the United States and Iran might charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz together as a “joint venture.” The president called the idea “a beautiful thing.”

No such notion of a joint toll system was mentioned by Iranian officials who outlined the Bitcoin-centered toll plan on Wednesday.

News.Az