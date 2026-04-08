Maersk remains cautious on Hormuz shipping despite ceasefire

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Danish shipping giant Maersk has stated that the recent two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran could create some opportunities for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but the agreement does not yet provide sufficient security certainty to resume normal operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“At this point, we take a cautious approach, and we are not making any changes to specific services,” the company said in a statement.

Maersk added, “Any decision to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be based on continuous risk assessments, close monitoring of the security situation, and available guidance from relevant authorities and partners.”

Last month, Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, suspended cargo bookings to many ports in the Gulf region and implemented emergency bunker fuel surcharges globally to offset rising fuel costs.

News.Az