IMO seeks mechanism to secure Strait of Hormuz transit

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Arsenio Dominguez, head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, stating that efforts are underway to establish “an appropriate mechanism” to ensure the safe transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.

In a statement published on the organization’s website and shared on X, Dominguez said, “For the health and wellbeing of seafarers and the global shipping industry, I welcome the ceasefire announced in the Middle East.”

He added that the immediate priority is to ensure measures that guarantee the safety of navigation, emphasizing the importance of secure maritime operations following the agreement.

News.Az