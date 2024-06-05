Azerbaijan can diversify Europe's energy supply through green energy, hydrogen: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan can diversify Europe’s energy supply through green energy and hydrogen, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, the minister noted that using the 157 GW wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea, important work is being carried out to create a green energy corridor "Caspian - Black Sea - Europe" and initially export 4 GW of green electricity and green gas.He said that within the framework of this project, meetings were held with partner countries - Georgia, Romania and Hungary.“Bulgaria is also interested in this project. The first results of the feasibility study of the project are expected by the end of this year. We are creating a joint venture with headquarters in Bucharest. The possibilities of connecting this corridor with Central Asia are also being discussed,” he said.Minister Shahbazov recalled that Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan recently signed a memorandum of cooperation to unite their energy systems to transfer green energy to Europe.He also noted that Baku and Ankara continue cooperating on the implementation of the green energy corridor “Azerbaijan – Türkiye – Europe” and the export of renewable energy sources from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Türkiye and further to Europe.“As we can see, Azerbaijan is a bridge and plays a supporting role in expanding ties in the field of green energy in the region. In the regional context, implementing the global commitment to tripling renewable energy capacity is important. At this stage, Azerbaijan can diversify Europe’s energy supply through green energy and hydrogen,” Minister Shahbazov added.

