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Parviz Shahbazov
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Azerbaijan, US discuss power transport via TRIPP route
10 Feb 2026-12:35
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss energy cooperation
27 Jan 2026-11:55
Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027
13 Jan 2026-11:39
Azerbaijan unveils $2.7 billion green energy plan to power Europe
11 Jul 2025-12:33
Azerbaijan, Latvia mull green energy development
20 Nov 2024-17:20
Azerbaijan emphasizes importance of renewable energy cooperation with Central Asia
15 Nov 2024-09:44
Azerbaijan, IAEA explore nuclear energy cooperation opportunities
06 Nov 2024-17:08
Azerbaijan, China mull new renewable energy projects
23 Oct 2024-15:21
Azerbaijan’s contributions to Belt and Road Initiative highlighted at China conference
23 Oct 2024-10:31
Azerbaijan to join Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China
21 Oct 2024-11:05
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