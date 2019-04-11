Azerbaijan creating hiking trails in national parks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Czech Hiking Markers System” of safe tourist trails is being introduced in Azerbaijan’s Shahdag and Hirkan national parks, Trend reports referring to the A

Together with the specialists of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency, Czech specialists visited these parks from April 2-7, 2019, where they conducted training for the representatives of the local environmental protection services and marked the trajectory of the future routes for tourists.

The “Czech system”, which is used in many countries, is planned to be applied in other national parks of the country. Hiking trails determine the consistent movement of tourists through the territory of historical and natural monuments. This will allow organizing ecotourism in the country in accordance with modern standards.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert in early 2019 and received the corresponding permission to use the "Czech system" for marking tourist trails in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az