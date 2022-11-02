Azerbaijan enjoys effective cooperation with UN specialized agencies – deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, which attaches special importance to relations with international organizations, cooperates effectively with many specialized institutions and agencies of the United Nations, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister Sahib Mammadov made the remarks while speaking at a conference on “Green transformation in Azerbaijan” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is active in UN global development initiatives.

Mammadov recalled that Azerbaijan has already joined the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals for 2016-2030 approved at the 2015 Sustainable Development Summit.

“Azerbaijan also ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol on mitigating the negative effects of global climate change. The implementation of the commitments on these global initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan has become one of the important components of state policy,” the deputy minister said.

“In this direction, state programs, strategies, and action plans covering socio-economic and environmental fields in the country are adapted to the goals and targets of the SDGs. As the first country in the region, our country submitted three Voluntary National Reports (in 2017, 2019 and 2021) to the UN High-Level Political Forum as a summary of the work done in the implementation of the SDGs. This is a clear example of the importance that the government of Azerbaijan attaches to the obligations of implementing the SDGs,” Mammadov added.

News.Az