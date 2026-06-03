EU court backs Meta in Marketplace gatekeeper appeal case

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Europe’s second-highest court has partially ruled in favour of Meta Platforms in its challenge against being labelled a gatekeeper under EU digital rules, while rejecting its appeal concerning its messaging service Messenger, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The General Court said on Wednesday that Meta’s Marketplace platform should not have been designated as a gatekeeper under the EU’s regulatory framework, but upheld the classification for Messenger.

“The decision does not satisfy the requirements in terms of reasoning as regards Marketplace, in that it allows neither Meta to understand the reasons for its classification as a core platform service that is an online intermediation service nor the Courts of the European Union to exercise their power of review,” the court stated.

Meta had brought the case before the Luxembourg-based tribunal after the European Commission designated both services as important gateways for businesses to reach users under the Digital Markets Act, citing that they met quantitative thresholds.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) establishes a set of obligations and restrictions aimed at limiting the market power of major technology companies and ensuring fair competition across the digital sector.

The case is registered as T-1078/23 Meta Platforms v European Commission.

News.Az