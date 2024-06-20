Azerbaijan, EU discuss green energy collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans have met in Baku to discuss global collaboration on green energy corridors and zones, strengthening grids for renewable energy integration into the power system, and creating energy storage systems and HVDC, News.Az quotes Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy as saying.



According to the ministry, the parties also discussed the European Commission's proposal for joint activities within COP29."The meeting addressed issues related to the energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as cooperation within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be held in Baku in November. Views were exchanged on close collaboration with Azerbaijan to advance the consensus achieved at COP28 in the UAE on climate change," the ministry pointed out.Timmermans highlighted the EU's recognition of the importance of the strategic energy partnership with Azerbaijan and expressed appreciation for the productive cooperation.He highlighted the EU's emphasis on the partnership concerning the green energy corridor (via the Black Sea), which will facilitate renewable energy supplies to Europe and connect Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.Shahbazov underscored that Azerbaijan's energy cooperation with the EU encompasses a broad agenda, focusing on renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon dioxide and methane emissions reduction, and the development of several upcoming green corridors for electricity export from renewable sources.According to him, COP29 will serve as a platform contributing to the achievement of global goals.It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's initiatives and comprehensive energy action plan will accelerate the transition to green energy at the national level.To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP emerged in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az