Azerbaijan fulfils its obligation on output cut

In accordance with the Vienna agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan has submitted the data on oil output for March 2018 to the Joint Technical Commission of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to Energy Ministry, in March Azerbaijan produced 740,000 b/d of crude oil and 54,000 b/d of condensate, exported 629,600 b/d of crude oil, 54,000 b/d of condensate and 10,600 b/d of oil products.

Average production by Azerbaijan made up 814,600 barrels of oil per day in January, 806,000 barrels in February in accordance with the agreement on keeping daily output at 834,000 barrels per day.

